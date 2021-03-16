KDMC opens COVID-19 vaccinations to the Tri-State

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - It’s been a waiting game for many, wondering when their shot at a COVID-19 vaccine was eventually going to come.

For Cory Blevins, his turn came sooner than expected when King’s Daughters Medical Center expanded their COVID-19 vaccine eligibility with a walk-in clinic.

“I wanted to protect my family. I have kids and older family members,” Blevins said. “I want to get back to some normalcy and be around more people.”

Anyone who is 18 years old and older in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia may get the vaccine without an appointment. King’s Daughters says they do not believe they will be able to keep the 18+ criteria beyond this week.

“We’ve been fortunate to have extra vaccines that have been given to us,” said Bob Hammond, KDMC vaccination coordinator. “We can do 1,000 to 1,200 people a day. We’re excited to expand this to the Tri-State area.”

There will be three clinics. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome.

Wednesday, March 17: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at King’s Daughters Pavilion, 2000 Ashland Drive, Russell

Friday, March 19: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Louisa Community Center, 180 Bulldog Lane, Louisa

Saturday, March 20: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. First Church of Christ, 287 Pomeroy Street, Grayson

If you make an appointment, you will be preregistered, which will make your check-in at the clinic faster. You can make an appointment by calling 606-408-2683.

Officials say their goal is to administer 90% or more of all vaccine doses received within seven days.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.