King’s Daughters expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 18 years of age and older this week

(Carlos Giusti | AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - King’s Daughters Medical Center says they have extra Moderna vaccines this week, so they’re expanding their COVID-19 vaccine eligibility.

Anyone who is 18 years of age and older who is also a Kentucky resident or an established patient at King’s Daughters may get the vaccine. King’s Daughters says they do not believe they will be able to keep the 18+ criteria beyond this week.

There will be four clinics. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome.

  • Tuesday, March 16: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at King’s Daughters Pavilion, 2000 Ashland Drive, Russell
  • Wednesday, March 17: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at King’s Daughters Pavilion, 2000 Ashland Drive, Russell
  • Friday, March 19: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Louisa Community Center, 180 Bulldog Lane, Louisa
  • Saturday, March 20: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. First Church of Christ, 287 Pomeroy Street, Grayson

If you make an appointment, you will be preregistered, which will make your check-in at the clinic faster. You can make an appointment by calling 606-408-2683.

Officials say their goal is to administer 90% or more of all vaccine doses received within seven days.

