Man runs away from hospital following chase and officer-involved shooting

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who took off from a hospital wearing nothing but a hospital gown following a police chase that ended in shots fired.

The Scioto County Sheriff says 911 was contacted on Sunday by Ohio State Highway Patrol, advising that Kentucky State Police had been involved in an officer-involved shooting on Arch Lane in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.

Once they got on scene, deputies and detectives were told a man was driving a stolen car. The owner of the stolen vehicle tells WSAZ the car was taken from a driveway in Lewis County in the 1800 block of Town Branch.

Investigators say a deputy from the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office and with a Greenup Police officer pursued the man in the stolen vehicle from Kentucky into Ohio. The pursuit ended in a driveway on Arch Lane. According to the release from the sheriff’s office, shots were fired by officers from both departments. No KSP troopers were involved.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff, the suspect was identified as Tracy L. Rickett, 48, of Portsmouth.

Deputies tell WSAZ.com no one was injured in the incident, however, Rickett was taken to the Southern Ohio Medical Center by EMS after complaining of chest pains.

Rickett was later flown to Grant Medical Center. However, at 4:30 a.m. on March 15, he took off. Rickett was last seen wearing a hospital gown.

Rickett is wanted in multiple warrants, including for failure to appear warrant out of Scioto County Common Pleas Court, original charge was burglary. He is also wanted on warrants out Portsmouth Municipal Court and several warrants out of Lewis County, Kentucky. These warrants include; assault on a police officer, fleeing and eluding, wanted endangerment and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

The sheriff says the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was contacted to respond to the location and investigate the officer-involved shooting.

If you have any information, contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-354-7566. All calls will remain anonymous.

For our previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.