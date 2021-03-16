Official warns of “bad batch” of heroin

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mason County Prosecutor, Seth Gaskins, is issuing an opiate advisory warning about a “bad batch” of heroin.

The advisory was posted on Monday.

“We just hope that this advisory can save a life. We hope someone sees this and does not use, or if they do use, we hope they don’t use alone. Better yet, I hope that anyone suffering from addiction will reach out to a friend or loved one for help.” said Gaskins.

Gaskins says fentanyl-laced heroin is especially dangerous and is likely the cause of the rapid increase.

According to the prosecutor, his office is working with law enforcement to specifically target fentanyl. He says if you are peddling fentanyl, his office will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.

No other details have been released.

