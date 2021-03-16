Ohio to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to teens
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to new age groups, including teenagers.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine posted the update on Twitter Tuesday.
On March 19, Phase 1E will open up, according to Gov. DeWine.
This phase includes Ohioans with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary heart disease, heart disease and obesity.
Residents ages 40 and older will also be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine as of March 19. This is part of Phase 2C.
Phase 2D will open on March 29. This includes Ohioans ages 16 and older.
No other details have been released.
