Advertisement

Ohio to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to teens

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to new age groups, including teenagers.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine posted the update on Twitter Tuesday.

On March 19, Phase 1E will open up, according to Gov. DeWine.

This phase includes Ohioans with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary heart disease, heart disease and obesity.

Residents ages 40 and older will also be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine as of March 19. This is part of Phase 2C.

Phase 2D will open on March 29. This includes Ohioans ages 16 and older.

No other details have been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers find body in trunk of car
Ends in Scioto County, Ohio.
UPDATE | Shots fired during multi-state high speed pursuit
Day three in the case of a mother, Santana Adams, charged with making up a story about a man...
Mother found not guilty in fake attempted abduction trial
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Governor expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Latest News

Superintendent Todd Alexander requested nearly $24 million for renovations and additions to...
Wayne County presents $25 million project to SBA
King’s Daughters expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 18 years of age and older this week
Lawmakers face more spending decisions as budget bill passes
Heroin
Official warns of “bad batch” of heroin