Ohio to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to teens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to new age groups, including teenagers.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine posted the update on Twitter Tuesday.

On March 19, Phase 1E will open up, according to Gov. DeWine.

This phase includes Ohioans with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary heart disease, heart disease and obesity.

Residents ages 40 and older will also be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine as of March 19. This is part of Phase 2C.

Phase 2D will open on March 29. This includes Ohioans ages 16 and older.

𝗢𝗵𝗶𝗼 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗘𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: It's a moral imperative that we move as quickly as we can to vaccinate all Ohioans who wish to be vaccinated. We expect a significant increase in vaccines coming to Ohio soon, so we will expand vaccine eligibility. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/jjFXtMhtf4 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2021

No other details have been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.