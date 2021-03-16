Advertisement

One injured in Charleston stabbing

Stabbing
Stabbing(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are currently investigating a scene where one person was stabbed Tuesday afternoon.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the incident happened in the 1500 block of Lee Street East in Charleston.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

