OxyContin maker Purdue proposes $10B plan to exit bankruptcy

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy...
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. State attorneys general and lawyers representing local governments said Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, they are in active negotiations with Purdue Pharma, maker of the prescription painkiller OxyContin, as they attempt to reach a landmark settlement over the nation's opioid crisis. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(AP) - The company that makes the prescription painkiller OxyContin would be transformed into a new entity that would funnel profits into combatting the U.S. opioid crisis under a $10 billion plan submitted to a federal bankruptcy judge late Monday.

Members of the Sackler family who own Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma would pay more than $4 billion. Individual victims, state and local governments, and Native American tribes would be in line for payments.

Attorneys general for nearly half the states say the plan “falls short of the accountability that families and survivors deserve.” They want more money from the Sacklers, among other changes.

