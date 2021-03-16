Advertisement

Route 61 in Fayette County back open after crash

Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KINCAID, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two car crash closed Route 61 in Kincaid, West Virginia in Fayette County early Tuesday morning. It has now reopened after the crash was cleared.

The Fayette County dispatchers say a tractor trailer and a car collided along Deep Water Mountain Road, also known as Route 61, around 5 a.m.

Dispatchers were not aware of any injuries.

The Luke Creek Fire Department and Fayette County Deputies were both on the scene.

