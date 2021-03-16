Small business owners worry about proposed income tax repeal

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many small business owners are still working to recover from the giant hole the pandemic left them in. Some have shuttered doors, laid off staff or had to make serious cutbacks.

Several bar and restaurant owners say the proposed repeal of state income tax in West Virginia will just set them back even further as the tax on consumer goods like cigarettes, beer, wine, liquor and soft drinks increase.

“The stress is endless,” said Jeff McKay, owner of Summit Beer Station in Huntington. “At this point, the proposal just adds to that.”

As the proposal is written, sales tax in the state would increase from 6 to 7.9 percent.

McKay said it would cost customers more for a glass of alcohol, both in sales tax and price of the good.

“The things we take for granted in this state that we have paid taxes to, might disappear due to this,” McKay said. “If we’re going to hang our hat on consumption taxes, if we have another pandemic, where does the state budget go?”

It’s a concern for McKay and other bar owners, because their costs will rise which will eventually be passed on to consumers. He estimates his operating costs could increase $10,000 a year.

“Why are we targeting one of the fastest-growing industries in West Virginia?” McKay said. “The core of communities are bars and restaurants, breweries, distilleries, wineries, things that bring people into town.”

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said the average resident will see an additional $1,487 in their pocket and had a message for hesitant small business owners.

“I’m talking to our small businesses,” said Justice during a COVID-19 briefing held virtually. “If you miss this and you’re misinformed and you believe this is going to hurt you, you are making the worst mistake of all time.”

As a bar owner, Chris Dixon says unlike Florida and Texas that don’t have a state income tax, West Virginia doesn’t have tourism to rely on.

“Our infrastructure can’t handle what this proposal is,” Dixon said. “We don’t have the large metro areas and the corporate tax base, which means small businesses are getting taxed even more.”

The move would impact border cities like Huntington, since the tax rate would be significantly less in neighboring states Ohio and Kentucky. It means customers may drive a few extra minutes to buy their products elsewhere and take advantage of lower prices and sales tax rates.

“These are peoples livelihoods,” Dixon said.

It’s a step he says the area and many businesses can’t afford.

“The service, bar and restaurant industry is very much a penny, nickel, dime industry and if you don’t watch what you’re doing, you will not have a successful business and you will not be around very long,” Dixon said.

To read our previous coverage of the proposed plan, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.