Spotting signs of vaping, talking to kids about dangers

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease and more kids return to regular classrooms, health advocates are raising concerns that kids could be returning to an environment that includes the greater use of e-cigarettes.

Matthew Myers, Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids President, joined Taylor on Studio 3 to share tips on spotting the signs of vaping and talking with your children about it.

For more information, visit Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids or Parents Against Vaping e-Cigarettes.

