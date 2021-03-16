Spotting signs of vaping, talking to kids about dangers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease and more kids return to regular classrooms, health advocates are raising concerns that kids could be returning to an environment that includes the greater use of e-cigarettes.

Matthew Myers, Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids President, joined Taylor on Studio 3 to share tips on spotting the signs of vaping and talking with your children about it.

For more information, visit Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids or Parents Against Vaping e-Cigarettes.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.