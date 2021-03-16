Advertisement

Springy lead up to St. Patty’s Day

Hello 60s again!
Two days of partial sunshine will push highs into the 60d thru St. Patty's Day(Bill Burris)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The last weekend of March gone started this week off with a chilled late winter feel. Below freezing night temperatures allowed for early morning frosts while partial cloud cover by day kept readings in the cool-ish 50s, certainly a disappointment for those hoping last week’s 70 degree temperatures were here to stay. So chilly was the air on Monday that Doppler radar and ground truth confirmed a bit of sleet was falling from the skies as afternoon rain moved in.

Looking ahead as evening light rains move on southern breezes will blow late tonight into Tuesday paving the way for a two day stretch of springy air highlighted by Tuesday and St. Patty’s Day highs not far from 70. Skies will start with early morning clouds (familiar red sky sunset) before the power of the strengthening March sun goes to work in thinning the clouds and warming our clime.

By Thursday  a new weather front will be advancing in from the west. This one will renew the risk of rain here before tugging in a fresh batch of late season chilly air. While Thursday’s temperatures will make the 60s despite the rain, by Friday a north wind will send readings tumbling into the 30s by night and 40s by day.

Looking ahead to the weekend, cold and frosty morns with bright and crisp days will ensue though rain and snow free conditions will also greet the official start of spring on Saturday morning at 5:37.

