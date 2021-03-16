Wayne County presents $25 million project to SBA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several county superintendents met Monday and Tuesday with the West Virginia School Building Authority where they asked for funding for county projects.

Superintendents from Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln and several other counties presented on Monday. You can view their requests here.

On Tuesday, Wayne County Superintendent Todd Alexander asked the SBA for $23.9 million for renovations and additions to Buffalo Middle School. The county has plans to combine the elementary and middle school students in that facility.

The county plans to contribute $1 million, bringing the total cost of the project to $24.9 million.

Superintendent Alexander said the existing Buffalo Elementary School would be sold or demolished, and students would move into the Buffalo Middle School building to create a Pre-K through 8 facility.

Superintendent Alexander said the elementary school building is listen in “poor” condition. He said there are several water issues, and the sewage backs up into the building. The school also needs new windows and a new roof, and the HVAC needs to be replaced.

The middle school building is listed in “fair” condition, according to Wayne County officials. The project would create a safe school entrance, close off an exterior corridor and expand cafeteria space. The project would also add 66,000 sq. ft. to the facility to house Pre-K through 8 students.

Wayne County has seen a decline in enrollment, so only 57 percent of the middle school building is being utilized, according to Superintendent Alexander.

Superintendent Alexander said this project is cheaper than renovating both buildings, and it saves $5 million.

The proposal also includes educational innovations, like the addition of a greenhouse, improved special needs facilities and the possibility of a STEM curriculum to tie into the Bill Noe Flight School at Marshall University.

The SBA will make an official announcement of contributions on April 19.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.