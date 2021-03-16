W.Va. Auditor’s Office helps counties and municipalities handle American Rescue Act funds

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As counties and cities wait for their portion of money from the American Rescue Act to be deposited, the West Virginia Auditor’s Office is preparing to handle the money.

“We need to have a heightened awareness of how important they are to make sure this money is spent properly and legally and effectively,” State Auditor John B. McCuskey said.

McCuskey says each city and county will be responsible for tracking their own spending to make sure they are in compliance with all the regulations.

“In the places that it isn’t being spent properly to prosecute those who misuse public funds,” McCuskey said.

In addition to each city and county having their own account in which funds will be deposited, Mccuskey says they’ll have an accounting software program to better keep track of all expenses.

Account information will periodically be sent to the State Auditor’s Office, so they can make sure the money is being used legally and spent effectively.

This data will all be broken down into what they call a transparency site, known as WV Checkbook, which allows the public to see what is being done with the money in their county and city.

“So that people can see how much is spent, what’s it been spent on, who spent it, when, and where and why,” McCuskey said.

Mccuskey also says cities and counties will be able to combine funding to complete certain infrastructure projects.

He said it’s all about making these numbers available to the public to heighten transparency and keep track of how this needed money is helping bring communities together.

