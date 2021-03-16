W.Va. SBA meeting pulls in multi-million dollar requests for school renovations

CHARLESTON , W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several county superintendents met Monday with the West Virginia School Building Authority, with county district officials asking the SBA for funding that would go toward school renovations.

Kanawha County Superintendent Tom Williams approached the board, asking for a little more than $8.2 million. The money would go toward renovations and additions to Cedar Grove Middle School.

“We are taking the middle school away, but the elementary will be able to stay there,” Williams said.

The county plans on moving middle school students to Dupont Middle School while elementary students attend school in the middle education wing. The existing elementary school portion will be demolished, making room for additions. Williams says this would make the transition from middle to high school easier.

Cabell County officials are asking for $10 million for Meadows Elementary School. Superintendent Ryan Saxe says the school is not ADA compliant and is in the middle of a busy intersection.

”Being able to adapt it with a ramp, as you can see, it’s impossible,” Saxe said.

The money they are asking for will go toward the new school building.

Roane County officials asked for $15.5 million for a new Spencer Middle School. The request submitted to the SBA cites inadequacies with the HVAC system, ADA requirements and parking as some of their reasons for wanting a new school.

County officials would like to build the new school as an attachment to the current Roane High School building. The two schools would share a kitchen.

One of the biggest requests came out of Lincoln County. Their superintendent asked the SBA for a little more than $26 million. This money would fund a brand new Duval Midway K-12 school.

County Superintendent Jeffery Kelley says the building has structural issues that date back to when the building was constructed. The structural issues cause the building to shake. Because of these problems, officials have had to close the school’s cafeteria and an academic wing.

“We have had to satellite our food in because we don’t have a kitchen,” Kelley said.

During the meeting, Kelley said if the county got a new building tomorrow, it would save about five teachers and additional custodial staff.

Monday’s meeting was for presentations only. The SBA will make an official announcement of contributions on April 19. For more information on requests by county, tap or click here.

