Advertisement

4 killed, 1 wounded in shooting in Phoenix home, police say

Police say it wasn’t immediately known what prompted Tuesday night’s shooting but that the five...
Police say it wasn’t immediately known what prompted Tuesday night’s shooting but that the five people involved knew each other.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a shooting in a home left four adults dead and one man wounded.

Police say it wasn’t immediately known what prompted Tuesday night’s shooting but that the five people involved knew each other. They did not release information about a suspect or suspects but a police spokeswoman said authorities concluded there was no threat to the community.

Police including rifle-toting officers in tactical gear and some with dogs earlier were seen searching neighboring homes.

Authorities say the dead included three men and a woman and that the wounded person is a 19-year-old man hospitalized in stable condition.

No identities were released and no additional information was revealed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing Ohio woman found in trunk of her car
According to the Scioto County Sheriff, the suspect was identified as Tracy L. Rickett, 48, of...
Man runs away from hospital following chase and officer-involved shooting
Do you bank with Wells Fargo? You'll likely get your stimulus payment on Wednesday.
Stimulus payments won’t hit some bank accounts until Wednesday
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Stimulus check calculator estimates how much your payment will be worth

Latest News

FILE - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wears a face mask to help curb the spread of the...
Biden defends inaction against Saudi crown prince in killing
FILE - Boston Symphony Orchestra music director James Levine conducts the symphony on its...
James Levine, who ruled over Met Opera, dead at age 77
The shootings happened Tuesday night in different locations inside the Roundy’s distribution...
Officials: Wisconsin man kills 2 co-workers, later dies
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Governor announces COVID-19 surge hospital is closing
This artist rendering provided by Amazon shows the next phase of the company's headquarters...
Amazon jumps into health care with telemedicine initiative