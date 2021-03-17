Advertisement

Cabell Board of Education selects location for new Davis Creek Elementary

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Board of Education voted Tuesday night on a new location for Davis Creek Elementary School.

The unanimous vote was to move forward to purchase the old Barboursville brick factory location. It closed in 1979.

The board is expected to make the purchase in the next 60 days.

The current school was recently damaged by the recent flooding.

Davis Creek is also among the schools that will be involved in the county’s redistricting plan.

In August 2020 Cabell County residents voted in favor of a bond that will help the school system pay for a new Davis Creek Elementary, Meadows and Milton Elementary Schools.

