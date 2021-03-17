Advertisement

Cabell School Board approves paid administrative leave for Barboursville Middle Principal; board member stepping down

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Aside from approving a new location for Davis Creek Elementary School, it was a busy night Tuesday at the Cabell County Board of Education meeting.

First, the board approved paid administrative leave for Barboursville Middle School Principal Brent Jarrell.

Board member Dr. Carole Garrison tells us an investigation involving the principal is underway but cautions nothing should be inferred one way or another.

Meanwhile, Garrison herself announced she’s stepping down at the end of the month after three years to spend more time with her family in Georgia. She said the board is hoping to attract candidates reflecting diversity.

