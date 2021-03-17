Advertisement

Charleston Police investigating stabbing

The stabbing was reported shortly before 11 p.m. at the corner of Bream Street & 2nd Avenue in Charleston.(WSAZ News Staff)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital late Tuesday night after being stabbed, according to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers.

The incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. at the corner of Bream Street and 2nd Avenue in Charleston.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is not known at this time.

Charleston Police have not released any other information.

