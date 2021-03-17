COVID-19 W.Va. | 19 new deaths, 315 additional cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Overnight, 19 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia, increasing the pandemic death toll in the state to 2,565.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), 315 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, there have been 2,320,735 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 136,334 total cases.

Currently, 5,206 cases are considered active, officials say.

A total of 247,203 West Virginians has been fully vaccinated against the virus, while 396,970 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

128,563 patients have recovered for virus complications so far.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old female from Morgan County, a 59-year old male from Brooke County, a 72-year old male from Cabell County, an 83-year old male from Berkeley County, a 78-year old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year old male from Nicholas County, a 52-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Wetzel County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 76-year old female from Berkeley County, a 67-year old male from Berkeley County, a 74-year old male from Berkeley County, a 63-year old female from Cabell County, a 72-year old male from Brooke County, an 81-year old male from Hampshire County, a 79-year old male from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Hampshire County and an 83-year old female from Berkeley County.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,293), Berkeley (10,121), Boone (1,654), Braxton (798), Brooke (2,041), Cabell (8,114), Calhoun (236), Clay (384), Doddridge (488), Fayette (2,811), Gilmer (723), Grant (1,139), Greenbrier (2,451), Hampshire (1,574), Hancock (2,601), Hardy (1,333), Harrison (4,983), Jackson (1,703), Jefferson (3,753), Kanawha (12,458), Lewis (1,071), Lincoln (1,297), Logan (2,845), Marion (3,805), Marshall (3,116), Mason (1,824), McDowell (1,391), Mercer (4,306), Mineral (2,608), Mingo (2,211), Monongalia (8,346), Monroe (988), Morgan (952), Nicholas (1,281), Ohio (3,718), Pendleton (628), Pleasants (813), Pocahontas (602), Preston (2,638), Putnam (4,373), Raleigh (5,018), Randolph (2,436), Ritchie (633), Roane (510), Summers (707), Taylor (1,111), Tucker (508), Tyler (641), Upshur (1,730), Wayne (2,644), Webster (394), Wetzel (1,125), Wirt (364), Wood (7,264), Wyoming (1,778).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour and Tucker counties in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination.

For that information CLICK HERE.

