I-64 entrance ramp, street blocked off as crews cleanup hazmat situation

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The entrance ramp to I-64 and a portion of 10th Street in Dunbar has been blocked off Wednesday as crews work to cleanup and determine what chemical spilled on the roadway.

Crews tell WSAZ.com the top opening of a tanker truck coming from a nearby chemical plant wasn’t closed properly, causing a leak.

The driver on 10th Street behind the truck called 911.

Officials say the driver told Dunbar police her eyes had a burning sensation, but the feeling quickly subsided after she drove past the truck.

Officers have not confirmed what chemical spilled onto the roadway but say it is flammable.

Crews are using an absorbent powder during cleanup efforts.

