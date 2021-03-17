Advertisement

I-64 entrance ramp, street blocked off as crews cleanup hazmat situation

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The entrance ramp to I-64 and a portion of 10th Street in Dunbar has been blocked off Wednesday as crews work to cleanup and determine what chemical spilled on the roadway.

Crews tell WSAZ.com the top opening of a tanker truck coming from a nearby chemical plant wasn’t closed properly, causing a leak.

The driver on 10th Street behind the truck called 911.

Officials say the driver told Dunbar police her eyes had a burning sensation, but the feeling quickly subsided after she drove past the truck.

Officers have not confirmed what chemical spilled onto the roadway but say it is flammable.

Crews are using an absorbent powder during cleanup efforts.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing Ohio woman found in trunk of her car
According to the Scioto County Sheriff, the suspect was identified as Tracy L. Rickett, 48, of...
Man runs away from hospital following chase and officer-involved shooting
Do you bank with Wells Fargo? You'll likely get your stimulus payment on Wednesday.
Stimulus payments won’t hit some bank accounts until Wednesday
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Stimulus check calculator estimates how much your payment will be worth

Latest News

Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Governor announces COVID-19 surge hospital is closing
COVID-19 W.Va. | 19 new deaths, 315 additional cases
Delays on 5th Street Hill due to hillside cleanup
Ky lawmakers approve bill allowing students to retake a year of school