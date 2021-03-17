Advertisement

Is Lasik Eye Surgery right for you?

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lasik eye surgery is becoming more and more popular but are you a candidate?

Dr. Josh Gross from Tri-State Ophthalmology shares the risks, benefits, requirements and cost of Lasik eye surgery.

Dr. Gross is offering free consultations to see if this is right for you. You can call 606-324-2451 to schedule an appointment, you can also head to their website for more information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing Ohio woman found in trunk of her car
According to the Scioto County Sheriff, the suspect was identified as Tracy L. Rickett, 48, of...
Man runs away from hospital following chase and officer-involved shooting
Do you bank with Wells Fargo? You'll likely get your stimulus payment on Wednesday.
Stimulus payments won’t hit some bank accounts until Wednesday
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Stimulus check calculator estimates how much your payment will be worth

Latest News

Ky lawmakers approve bill allowing students to retake a year of school
Kanawha BOE
Kanawha BOE
Tyler Clark, Clinical Assistant Professor at Marshall University School of Pharmacy, shares the...
Pharmacist-led virtual forum on Covid-19 vaccine
Hurricane Credit
Hurricane Credit