Lawmakers pass school choice, teacher pension bills

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Perhaps the bill getting the most attention and causing some commotion in Frankfort Tuesday is House Bill 563. This is the bill that would create funding through tax credit that would allow students to move to schools outside of their home district.

Opponents say this would harm public education because it would limit revenue and give public funding to private schools. Those for it say it gives families more choices.

Tuesday night, it passed the Senate 21-15 with an amendment. It then went back to the House where it ultimately concurred and passed with a narrow 48-47 vote. It previously passed the House 51-45. The governor is expected to veto it.

Another bill we have been watching tonight is Senate Bill 128, which offers students a do-over year because of the pandemic. This is for any K-12 student and it does give athletes a fifth year of eligibility. It passed Tuesday with bipartisan support.

The third is House Bill 258. This one changes pension for newly-hired teachers. This requires any teacher in Kentucky hired after January 1 next year to enter a hybrid pension plan. This also caps the pension obligation at 10% of salary. Teachers would have to work at least 30 years, which is three more than what is currently required. It passed by a much larger margin, 62-34. Those against it voiced their concerns over recruiting teachers.

It was a long night in Frankfort, and now begins the veto period. Lawmakers can then come back to vote to override those. A lot to watch in the weeks ahead.

