Leprechauns to work St. Patty’s Day weather magic

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s time for one of the biggest celebrations of the year as people of all heritages claim they are Irish on St. Patty’s Day. Like last year, the pandemic has its own plans for us so the reveling and hoopla over a tradition March 17th will be much tempered. As for Mother Nature she has her own plans for our weather, most of which will be favorable.

Let’s start with the daylight hours when construction workers and landscapers (yes that’s the hum of the lawn mower you hear) will enjoy a fine spring in late winter day. Sunshine will play a game of hide-and-go-seek behind the passing cloud bank, a fancy way of saying skies will trend partly cloudy.

Like Tuesday warming breezes will propel highs back into the 70s, all the while the daylight hours of St. Patty’s Day should be mainly rain free. There is a chance of a shower after 6PM across the southern Coalfields.

Wednesday night after dark a round of showers will cross the region barely dampening the ground. Then come Thursday pre-dawn a sudden downpour perhaps with a rumble of thunder and gusty winds will pass. Thursday will turn windy and warm with clouds and sun battling it out. A few spokes of thundershowers will pass, one around noon, a second by late afternoon. The later in particular could spill ice from the sky as hail showers with thunder and lightning pass. Highs near 70 will feel like springtime again!

Chillier air will arrive by Friday as cold north winds blow. Temperatures in the 40s by day under an overcast will fall into the frosted 20s by Saturday morning. Then S Luck of the Irish holds on St. Patty’s Day, sorta!

Chillier air will arrive by Friday as cold north winds blow. Temperatures in the 40s by day under an overcast will fall into the frosted 20s by Saturday morning. Then Saturday and Sunday will sports lots of sun with highs 55-60.

