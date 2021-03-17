Advertisement

Pharmacist-led virtual forum on Covid-19 vaccine

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - March 18th at 6p.m. Marshall University School of Pharmacy is hosting a virtual forum to answer the communities questions surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine.

Tyler Clay, Clinical Assistant Professor at Marshall University School of Pharmacy, shares the details about the forum and who you can expect to see on the panel.

Questions can be submitted to Vaccine@HuntingtonWV.Gov or you can call 304-962-8138.

The forum will be live streamed on The City of Huntington’s Facebook page.

