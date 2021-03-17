Poca wins battle of ranked teams in Par Mar Shootout

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The organizers of the Par Mar Shootout knew what they were doing when they pitted the 2nd ranked team in Class AAA, Shady Spring, against the 2nd ranked team in Class AA, Poca.

The Dots got 24 points from Virginia commit Isaac McKneely to pull away from the Tigers to get some breathing room in what was a tight first half.

McKneely hit a tough 3 pointer at the end of the first half to give the Dots a 35-30 lead.

The Dots got 17 points from Ethan Payne to help Poca move to 4-1 on the year. Shady Spring suffered its first loss and is 3-1 on the season.

