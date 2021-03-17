Advertisement

Poca wins battle of ranked teams in Par Mar Shootout

It was a busy night all across the region in high school featuring a 60 foot three for the win for Ashland along with wins for Midland, Huntington, Poca and Winfield.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The organizers of the Par Mar Shootout knew what they were doing when they pitted the 2nd ranked team in Class AAA, Shady Spring, against the 2nd ranked team in Class AA, Poca.

The Dots got 24 points from Virginia commit Isaac McKneely to pull away from the Tigers to get some breathing room in what was a tight first half.

McKneely hit a tough 3 pointer at the end of the first half to give the Dots a 35-30 lead.

The Dots got 17 points from Ethan Payne to help Poca move to 4-1 on the year. Shady Spring suffered its first loss and is 3-1 on the season.

