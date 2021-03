HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Cabell Midland’s Chandler Schmidt and Ashland’s Collin Porter were recognized at their games Tuesday night for surpassing 1,000 points in their careers.

Schmidt, a junior at Cabell Midland, crossed the 1,000 mark in the Knights’ win over Riverside

Porter, only a sophomore, was honored during Ashland’s win over Rose Hill.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.