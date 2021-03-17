Advertisement

Two men arrested in Huntington bust; $250,000 worth of suspected drugs seized

Two men were arrested Tuesday after police seized more than $250,000 worth of suspected heroin...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men were arrested Tuesday after officers seized more than $250,000 worth of suspected heroin and fentanyl, Huntington Police say.

James Pace, 31, also known as “Little Stink,” and Ian Justice, 19, both were arrested.

Pace was arrested on a federal revocation after he was seen leaving the home where police executed a search warrant in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue, according to police.

Justice was charged with possession with intent to deliver after he tried to run away from police, HPD said in a release.

Along with the suspected drugs, officers seized digital scales, three guns and drug contraband.

