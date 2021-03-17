Week 5 of no phone or internet service for some after ice storms

RUSH, Ky. (WSAZ) - The aftermath of last month’s ice storms still has communities feeling isolated.

Some Windstream customers in eastern Kentucky are in their fifth week of not having internet or phone service.

Neighbors on Deer Park Drive in Rush say estimated restoration dates keep getting pushed back, and they haven’t been able to get answers why it’s taken this long.

A Windstream customer in the Grahn area of Carter County tells WSAZ his community is in the same situation.

The fear is someone will have an emergency and not be able to call for help.

“My mother is 80 years old,” Becky Salyers said. “If something happens, we have no way of calling to get emergency services out here.”

Salyers says she has to drive 11 miles to get a cell phone signal.

WSAZ reached out to Windstream several times Tuesday but got a busy signal each time. We’ll keep trying to reach them.

WSAZ did another story about phone outages in Boyd County last Thursday. Windstream told us then that service should be restored for all customers by the end of this week.

“I just wish they would get the phone on so it would be working if you do need it,” Mary Edwards said. “I’m a widow, and it’s hard being by yourself.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.