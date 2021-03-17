Advertisement

W.Va. Governor announces COVID-19 surge hospital is closing

Governor Justice holds press conference
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During his press briefing Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that the surge hospital for COVID-19 patients at St. Francis with Thomas Health is now closing.

He says this is because there isn’t a need for it right now.

The governor also says March 17 is the one year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in West Virginia. State officials played a video during the press conference to commemorate the anniversary.

He also mentioned all West Virginians age 16 and above can preregister to get their COVID-19 vaccine through their system. If you’re having trouble, you can call 1-833-734-0965. On Monday, the governor announced the expansion of coronavirus vaccine eligibility. Click here for our previous coverage.

Retired Major General Jim Hoyer, the director of the WV Joint InterAgency Task Force, says they are working to reach out to 2,400 home-bound West Virginia citizens, as well as some of the homeless population to get them vaccinated.

