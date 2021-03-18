First Warning Forecast | Winter Ends With A Quiet Chill

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a lot quieter out there today, as our skies have turned sunny and the air drying out after yesterday’s storms. But it’s also noticeably colder-- about 20-degrees colder. High pressure works back into the Tri-State today, but we’ll struggle to get back to even the 50-degree mark at the height of the afternoon. Our brisk northerly breezes go calm tonight, but that only makes us colder. Be ready to start Saturday in the upper 20s.

The Vernal Equinox (start of spring) occurs at 5:37am Saturday morning. We’ll have clear, sunny skies for the whole day, and that will allow for a nice jump in temperatures, reaching the 60°-mark by afternoon. Sunday will also start chilly for the church-goers, but we’ll be nearing T-shirt weather in the afternoon as the mid-60s come back in range.

We’ll continue the incremental warming trend next week, with highs reaching 70-degrees by mid-week. Eventually we’ll have to give back and get used to the idea of showers returning, but we certainly deserve a little break here right now.

