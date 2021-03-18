Later bar and restaurant curfews start Friday in Ky. due to less COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced that restaurant and bar curfews will be extended another hour starting Friday.

The governor said that’s due to the lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since last summer, meaning establishments can serve until midnight and doors must close by 1 a.m.

Beshear emphasized that capacity will remain at 60 percent and certain seating rules still apply. The mask mandate is still in effect.

The governor also announced that beginning Monday, vaccinations in phase 1C will be opened to all residents 50 and older. He said that by April 12, they’re looking to extend vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older. As of Thursday, 1,052,255 eligible Kentuckians had been vaccinated.

In his daily COVID report, Beshear announced 785 new cases, a 3.23% positivity rate (the lowest since July 3) and 31 more deaths.

Beshear also reported an audit has revealed there were 604 additional COVID-19 deaths not reported during the November to January surge. He said most were from long-term health care facilities, many in Jefferson County.

The governor said he expects audits of deaths could take months, possibly years for some states.

