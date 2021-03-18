Walk-in COVID clinic extended for veterans

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Moderna walk-in coronavirus vaccine clinic for veterans has been extended.

The Hershel “Woody” Williams VAMC is accepting any age, VA eligible Veteran, to their COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinic for a first shot of the Moderna vaccine.

This goes along with the already scheduled first and second dose appointments at the main campus, 1540 Spring Valley Drive, Huntington, in the Recreation Hall, Building 4 on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is expected to last through Friday, April 9.

If it’s busy at the time you arrive, officials may give you an estimated wait time or a return time.

Veterans must be enrolled in VA health care to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Veterans may call 304-429-6741, ext. 7444 for information anytime between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or bring a DD214 and total 2020 gross income amount to enroll in person at the Eligibility Office.

If you’re not sure of your eligibility status, you can call 404-828-5257. . Veterans can only enroll by telephone through the 404 number to the VA eligibility office in Atlanta.

For more information on registering for benefits, click here.

