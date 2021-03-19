Advertisement

Community works to help owners of lost Sandy Hook diner

Destroyed by fire Thursday
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Frosty Freeze waitress Abbi Hale says Thursday was a normal, run-of-the-mill night, until something didn’t smell quite right.

“I started smelling a smell that smelled like burning plastic and I went towards the back and (my co-worker) went outside and she yelled at me when she got outside and told me to get our stuff and get out,” Hale said.

Then she says, it only took a matter of minutes.

“We got out there and by the time we got out there, the parking lot started filling up with smoke and then the fire department showed up about 5-10 minutes later,” Hale said.

As the flames flickered, many from the community flocked to a place they say makes Sandy Hook what it is.

“This is a historic landmark for Sandy Hook,” Hale said. “There’s not much going on here and a lot of people come here for the Keith Whitley memorabilia. I grew up coming here just like everyone else coming here in Sandy Hook, so it’s just like part of the family. They’ve always been part of the family to me.”

The diner has grown to become a country music staple after being in business nearly 50 years.

“This is a place where you can come and relax just kind of be yourself and talk,” said local pastor Charlie Brown Johnson.

Hale and many others who have the Frosty Freeze so close to their hearts are now working on giving the owners the help and support they need to get through this obstacle.

“They’re always eager to help, and I think the community should give back to them,” Hale said.

Investigators have not released any information on what may have started the fire.

Click here for a GoFundMe page set up by Frosty Freeze employees for the owners.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor said Friday that Taylor took his own...
Family of Texas Roadhouse founder/CEO Kent Taylor releases more information about his death
Lauren Ashley Baker
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Four arrested after hotel drug bust
Four arrested after hotel drug bust
One person has died in a fire.
Person killed in house fire
President Biden stumbles
President Biden stumbles boarding Air Force One

Latest News

Troopers say the man overturned several times before he was eventually ejected from the ATV.
Man dies in ATV crash
An off duty deputy, who was on his way home, reported the fire to dispatchers a little after...
Off-duty deputy pulls two people out of burning building in early morning fatal fire
386 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 386 new cases, zero new deaths
Fire destroys Charleston house
Fire destroys Charleston house
One person has died following a fire in Sissonville.
One person killed in house fire