Curfew extension for Ky. bars, restaurants goes into effect

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After a year of continual adjustments, small business owners in Kentucky are seeing some ease of restrictions in their favor.

Earlier this week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that due to the ongoing downward trends in coronavirus cases and the positivity rate, the curfew for bars and restaurants is extended.

This extension, which goes into effect Friday, means businesses will provide service for an additional hour, making the last call at midnight. Businesses will need to close by 1 a.m. moving forward.

Jennifer Mackey, a manager at the Winchester in Ashland, says the easement on restrictions is a sign of better times ahead.

“My favorite thing is to say ‘Welcome Back.’ I’ve met so many people, and their families are doing good. We feel like we’ve made it out of this very scary time,” Mackey said. “We’ve had groups of people say, ‘they’ve waited a whole year to come back with their friends.’ ”

For Blazer’s Restaurant and Bakery, facing another adjustment still brings concerns as they’re taking it one day at a time to get business back as usual.

“December was a scary time. I didn’t know if we would make it through. I was fearful since then, but things are beginning to go in the right direction,” said Jessica Pereira, co-owner of Blazer’s Restaurant and Bakery. “I hope the last call helps. To do the last call at midnight versus 11 o’clock, we’re still in need of late-night customers.”

Not all adjustments made during the coronavirus pandemic will disappear, Blazer’s Restaurants and Bakery plans to keep their private room that allows for single families or larger parties ample room to allow for social distancing.

