Four arrested after hotel drug bust

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Four men are facing drug charges after deputies found heroin, oxycodone, and digital scales inside a hotel room in Ivel, Kentucky.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page, deputies received a tip of illegal drug activity at a hotel in Ivel. When they arrived at the scene, they saw one person take off running into a room. Inside, deputies found heroin, oxycodone, money, digital scales, and other drug paraphernalia on a table.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department also says deputies found plastic bags inside a water tank and a white crystal-like substance in the water.

27-year-old Joshua Hinkins of Haddix, Kentucky, 28-year-old Austin Bowling of Kite, Kentucky, 35-year-old Thurman Sizemore of Hazard, Kentucky, and 49-year-old Jeremy Justice of Prestonsburg, Kentucky were all arrested and taken to the Floyd County Jail. They’re charged with tampering with evidence, as well as several drug-related charges.

The Martin County Police Department also responded to the scene.

