Advertisement

Four arrested after hotel drug bust

Four arrested after hotel drug bust
Four arrested after hotel drug bust(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:50 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Four men are facing drug charges after deputies found heroin, oxycodone, and digital scales inside a hotel room in Ivel, Kentucky.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page, deputies received a tip of illegal drug activity at a hotel in Ivel. When they arrived at the scene, they saw one person take off running into a room. Inside, deputies found heroin, oxycodone, money, digital scales, and other drug paraphernalia on a table.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department also says deputies found plastic bags inside a water tank and a white crystal-like substance in the water.

27-year-old Joshua Hinkins of Haddix, Kentucky, 28-year-old Austin Bowling of Kite, Kentucky, 35-year-old Thurman Sizemore of Hazard, Kentucky, and 49-year-old Jeremy Justice of Prestonsburg, Kentucky were all arrested and taken to the Floyd County Jail. They’re charged with tampering with evidence, as well as several drug-related charges.

The Martin County Police Department also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor said Friday that Taylor took his own...
Family of Texas Roadhouse founder/CEO Kent Taylor releases more information about his death
Lauren Ashley Baker
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
One person has died in a fire.
Person killed in house fire
President Biden stumbles
President Biden stumbles boarding Air Force One

Latest News

Troopers say the man overturned several times before he was eventually ejected from the ATV.
Man dies in ATV crash
An off duty deputy, who was on his way home, reported the fire to dispatchers a little after...
Off-duty deputy pulls two people out of burning building in early morning fatal fire
386 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 386 new cases, zero new deaths
Fire destroys Charleston house
Fire destroys Charleston house
One person has died following a fire in Sissonville.
One person killed in house fire