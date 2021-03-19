Advertisement

Gas leak reported in Lawrence County, Ohio

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – According to 911 dispatchers, a gas leak was reported along Marion Pike Road in Colegrove, Ohio Friday.

Crews are on scene assessing the situation, dispatchers confirm.

The Village Administrator tells WSAZ.com crews hit a gas line accidently while installing water lines.

The line had low pressure, the official confirms. He says even though the gas leak was minor, crews had to be cautious and immediately shut down roads and detoured traffic.

The line is being repaired now. Crews say traffic is moving in the area.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor said Friday that Taylor took his own...
Family of Texas Roadhouse founder/CEO Kent Taylor releases more information about his death
Lauren Ashley Baker
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Four arrested after hotel drug bust
Four arrested after hotel drug bust
One person has died in a fire.
Person killed in house fire
President Biden stumbles
President Biden stumbles boarding Air Force One

Latest News

Troopers say the man overturned several times before he was eventually ejected from the ATV.
Man dies in ATV crash
An off duty deputy, who was on his way home, reported the fire to dispatchers a little after...
Off-duty deputy pulls two people out of burning building in early morning fatal fire
386 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 386 new cases, zero new deaths
Fire destroys Charleston house
Fire destroys Charleston house
One person has died following a fire in Sissonville.
One person killed in house fire