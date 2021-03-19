Gas leak reported in Lawrence County, Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – According to 911 dispatchers, a gas leak was reported along Marion Pike Road in Colegrove, Ohio Friday.

Crews are on scene assessing the situation, dispatchers confirm.

The Village Administrator tells WSAZ.com crews hit a gas line accidently while installing water lines.

The line had low pressure, the official confirms. He says even though the gas leak was minor, crews had to be cautious and immediately shut down roads and detoured traffic.

The line is being repaired now. Crews say traffic is moving in the area.

