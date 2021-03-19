Hailstorm damages cars in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Large chunks of hail left a mark Thursday evening in Mingo County.

People in the Myrtle area say a hailstorm like they’d never seen hit around 4:45 p.m.

“It was loud,” James Ooten said. “It covered everything.”

Ooten kept golf ball-sized hail in a bucket in his freezer so he could show how large it was.

“We thought it was going to knock the windows out, it was coming down so hard,” he said.

Ooten’s daughters hid in a bathtub because they thought a tornado was hitting.

Hail left dents all over cars in the area.

Leann Vance had just gotten a new car a few weeks ago and hadn’t even made her first payment on it yet. She went outside after the storm and saw her new car had dents all over it.

“I was so disappointed,” she said.

Ooten says hail also cracked his neighbor’s windshield.

