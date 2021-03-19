HHS beats St. Albans
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington High boys basketball team remained unbeaten after winning at St. Albans by a final of 53-39. The next game for HHS is at Beckley Saturday then they host Cabell Midland next Tuesday.
Here are more scores from Thursday night in WV high school basketball.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Capital 63, Parkersburg 56
Charleston Catholic 50, Notre Dame 47
Fairmont Senior 74, Buckhannon-Upshur 59
George Washington 59, South Charleston 37
Lincoln 63, Philip Barbour 40
Lincoln County 56, Ripley 47
Point Pleasant 64, Buffalo 59
Preston 68, Frankfort 63
Ravenswood 59, Ritchie County 49
University 36, Wheeling Park 35
Williamstown 79, Parkersburg Catholic 25
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Cabell Midland 76, Hurricane 59
Herbert Hoover 44, Scott 39
Huntington 74, St. Albans 48
Parkersburg South 64, University 63
Wheeling Park 52, Morgantown 50
