HHS beats St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington High boys basketball team remained unbeaten after winning at St. Albans by a final of 53-39. The next game for HHS is at Beckley Saturday then they host Cabell Midland next Tuesday.

Here are more scores from Thursday night in WV high school basketball.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Capital 63, Parkersburg 56

Charleston Catholic 50, Notre Dame 47

Fairmont Senior 74, Buckhannon-Upshur 59

George Washington 59, South Charleston 37

Lincoln 63, Philip Barbour 40

Lincoln County 56, Ripley 47

Point Pleasant 64, Buffalo 59

Preston 68, Frankfort 63

Ravenswood 59, Ritchie County 49

University 36, Wheeling Park 35

Williamstown 79, Parkersburg Catholic 25

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cabell Midland 76, Hurricane 59

Herbert Hoover 44, Scott 39

Huntington 74, St. Albans 48

Parkersburg South 64, University 63

Wheeling Park 52, Morgantown 50

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.