Hometown Hero | David Glick

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Facing Hunger Food Bank serves thousands of meals a week.

The large demand relies on the hard work of volunteers.

David Glick is at the beginning of the assembly line of volunteers it takes to serve the Tri-State. For more than 20 years, Glick collected monetary and food donations to prepare holiday boxes for neighbors in need.

Years ago, Glick had an idea to start a community food drive during the holy season, asking members of the congregation to donate a can of food or money during every visit they made to the Temple, to help people who were struggling to provide enough food for families.

“I just love giving to the food bank,” said Glick, our latest WSAZ Hometown Hero. “To me, it’s just about helping others who need food.”

Although 2020 brought challenges when services were changed to virtual, it didn’t halt his efforts in raising funds for the food bank.

The members of the B’Nai Sholom Congregation raised a total of $3,113.00 and generated 28,017 meals for those in need who Facing Hunger Food Bank serves.

Facing Hunger Food Bank relies on acts of the community to assist in serving the Tri-State.

“That’s what it takes. You know, what was the incredible year of 2020 with the pandemic and remains so, without those kinds of acts of commitment and support to the food bank, we would have never accomplished what we had. It’s about together we’re facing hunger,” said Cindy Kirkhart, the executive director of Facing Hunger Food Bank.

Surprised when he received the Hometown Hero award, Glick hopes his commitment to giving back to the community inspires someone else.

" It’s nice to be thought of. If we can just get one other person or volunteer to give back, it will make a difference,” Glick said.

