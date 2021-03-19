Johnson County road slip cause closure

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WSAZ) - Crews will be out Friday working to clean up a road slip on KY 1107, also known as Davis Branch.

According to Highway District 12 Transportation Officer Sara George, the slide happened around midnight last night, close to the Paintsville Country Club off KY 40, closing the roadway.

Mud, trees, and debris were blocking the road, and more material was coming down.

Crews working to determine if the hillside is stable.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

