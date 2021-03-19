Advertisement

Johnson County road slip cause closure

Two slides have closed KY1007.
Two slides have closed KY1007.(Johnson County Emergency Management)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WSAZ) - Crews will be out Friday working to clean up a road slip on KY 1107, also known as Davis Branch.

According to Highway District 12 Transportation Officer Sara George, the slide happened around midnight last night, close to the Paintsville Country Club off KY 40, closing the roadway.

Mud, trees, and debris were blocking the road, and more material was coming down.

Crews working to determine if the hillside is stable.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

Keep checking on WSAZ.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor said Friday that Taylor took his own...
Family of Texas Roadhouse founder/CEO Kent Taylor releases more information about his death
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Four arrested after hotel drug bust
Four arrested after hotel drug bust
One person has died in a fire.
Person killed in house fire
President Biden stumbles
President Biden stumbles boarding Air Force One

Latest News

Troopers say the man overturned several times before he was eventually ejected from the ATV.
Man dies in ATV crash
An off duty deputy, who was on his way home, reported the fire to dispatchers a little after...
Off-duty deputy pulls two people out of burning building in early morning fatal fire
386 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 386 new cases, zero new deaths
Fire destroys Charleston house
Fire destroys Charleston house
One person has died following a fire in Sissonville.
One person killed in house fire