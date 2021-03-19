Advertisement

Kanawha-Charleston Health department to open call lines for vaccine appointments

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In an effort to make sure every older Kanawha County resident gets vaccinated for COVID-19, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Kanawha County Commission and the city of Charleston will open two phone lines Friday to set appointments for tomorrow’s vaccine clinic at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

People aged 65 to 75 years old who have not been vaccinated are asked to call 304-357-5157 to make their appointments. People over age 75 should call 304-348-8080 to make appointments.

Both lines will be open from 11 a.m. until appointments are filled. Call volume is expected to be high.

“This is one more way we’re trying to get vaccines into the arms of people who are most vulnerable to COVID-19,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “We want to make sure everyone who wants a vaccine has a chance to get one, especially our older residents.”

