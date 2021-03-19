Advertisement

Kanawha County Commission approves budget for next fiscal year

The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday approved a nearly $55.9 million budget for fiscal...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday approved a nearly $55.9 million budget for fiscal year 2021-2022.

The county’s budget fully funds the 4% employee pay raise that was approved in December.

It also provides significant funding for the sheriff’s department and public safety grants for local law enforcement, fire, and EMS.

Commissioner Ben Salango says this year, public safety was the main focus.

“We’re making sure that overtime is paid, that the sheriff’s department has good equipment, and that our health department is funded,” Salango said. “We increased our health department funding by about 25 percent and, you know, during this pandemic it was of utmost importance.”

The commission was also able to pay off an $8 million bond for the Kanawha County Judicial Annex.

