Kanawha County Public Library renovation on track

WSAZ gets tour of the facility
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nine months after construction started on the renovated downtown branch of the Kanawha County Public Library, things are moving right along.

As of Friday morning, officials say construction is right on track, with 45 percent of the project finished.

WSAZ was able to get a tour of the construction site and see the area. The second floor will be home to a cafe, an idea lab and a teen reading center.

The third food will feature staff offices and conference rooms.

“What goes through my mind is how much change they can do in such a short time,” said Erika Connelly, director of the Kanawha County Public Library.

She says the project is right on track for a completion date in December, but the work doesn’t end there. After construction is complete, all the library’s resources have to be moved to the downtown location. Some are in the Charleston Town Center, and the rest are in storage. The moving process will take about two months.

“We do anticipate within those two months that the Charleston area is not going to have library service,” Connelly said.

During that time, the public will have access to the book mobile as things are moved around.

Connelly says one of the best parts of the library is the additional space.

