Kanawha School Board votes to continue Clendenin Elementary demolition

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Nearly five years after flooding destroyed Clendenin Elementary School, it is finally coming down.

Kanawha School Board members voted Thursday night to continue with demolition of the school.

While there are still some steps that need to be taken before the school is demolished, Superintendent Tom Williams says it’s all part of the overall plan.

“And that’s one thing we’ve learned when you work with FEMA, you know, you go step by step,” Williams said. “There’s certain things you have to do and there’s certain times you have to do things, and so now it’s time to do the demolition, and we’re ready to move forward.”

The new Clendenin Elementary is expected to be completed sometime in 2022.

