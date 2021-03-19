Louisville-based Texas Roadhouse confirms founder, CEO Kent Taylor has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Texas Roadhouse, Inc., a Louisville-based restaurant chain, has announced Thursday that its founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kent Taylor, has died.

Taylor, a Louisville native and graduate of Ballard High School, founded Texas Roadhouse back in 1993. He held various positions throughout the company, including Chairman of the Board and CEO, according to a news release.

Early last year, Taylor agreed to give up his salary from March through January 2021, with the funds going to help assist frontline restaurant employees during the pandemic.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Kent Taylor. He founded Texas Roadhouse and dedicated himself to building it into a legendary experience for ‘Roadies’ and restaurant guests alike. During the pandemic, he gave up his entire compensation package to help support his frontline workers,” Greg Moore, Lead Director on Texas Roadhouse’s board of directors said. “This selfless act was no surprise to anyone who knew Kent and his strong belief in servant leadership. He was without a doubt, a people-first leader. His entrepreneurial spirit will live on in the company he built, the projects he supported and the lives he touched.”

No other details were provided at this time.

Texas Roadhouse, a steakhouse and casual dining restaurant chain with operations in Louisville, holds over 630 locations in 49 states nationwide.

