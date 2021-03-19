Advertisement

OSU is gone from NCAA tournament

Buckeyes shocked by #15 seed Oral Roberts
2021 NCAA Tournament
2021 NCAA Tournament(WVLT)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WSAZ) - The first major shocker from the NCAA tournament happened just hours into the start of it as #15 Oral Roberts beat #2 seed Ohio State 75-72 in overtime. Duane Washington Jr. had a shot at the win as time expired but it just fell short of the rim. Oral Roberts took the first lead in the extra session which made the score 66-64. With 3:27 left, a hoop and harm on Kevin Obanor made it a five point game and the lead went to six with 2:05 to go. The Buckeyes cut it to a one possession game after a three point play from Washington. With the score 75-72 and 13 seconds left, Ohio State had two shots to tie and missed both of them.

In the game, there were 7 ties and 9 lead changes. Turnovers were costly for Ohio State as they had 15 with Oral Roberts only having 6.

Oral Roberts’ combo of Kevin Obanor and Max Abmas combined for 59 points. EJ Liddell was the high point scorer for Ohio State with 23 points and he was joined by Duane Washington Jr. who had 18 points. Oral Roberts advances to the second round where they will play the Florida Gators on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor said Friday that Taylor took his own...
Family of Texas Roadhouse founder/CEO Kent Taylor releases more information about his death
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Four arrested after hotel drug bust
Four arrested after hotel drug bust
One person has died in a fire.
Person killed in house fire
President Biden stumbles
President Biden stumbles boarding Air Force One

Latest News

West Virginia's Miles McBride (4) moves the ball against Morehead State during the first half...
WVU tops Morehead State in NCAA tournament
Wildcats improve to 5-0 this season.
Nitro & Winfield win Friday night
Nitro and Winfield win Friday night
Tigers fall in state semi-finals
The run ends for Glenwood