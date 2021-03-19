OSU is gone from NCAA tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WSAZ) - The first major shocker from the NCAA tournament happened just hours into the start of it as #15 Oral Roberts beat #2 seed Ohio State 75-72 in overtime. Duane Washington Jr. had a shot at the win as time expired but it just fell short of the rim. Oral Roberts took the first lead in the extra session which made the score 66-64. With 3:27 left, a hoop and harm on Kevin Obanor made it a five point game and the lead went to six with 2:05 to go. The Buckeyes cut it to a one possession game after a three point play from Washington. With the score 75-72 and 13 seconds left, Ohio State had two shots to tie and missed both of them.

In the game, there were 7 ties and 9 lead changes. Turnovers were costly for Ohio State as they had 15 with Oral Roberts only having 6.

Oral Roberts’ combo of Kevin Obanor and Max Abmas combined for 59 points. EJ Liddell was the high point scorer for Ohio State with 23 points and he was joined by Duane Washington Jr. who had 18 points. Oral Roberts advances to the second round where they will play the Florida Gators on Sunday.

