Radio stations to go silent in honor of W.Va. Broadcasting Hall of Famer Jack O’Shea

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A popular radio personality in the Tri-State has passed away.

Jack O’Shea, 85, hosted radio shows for over five decades.

Many know O’Shea for his famous line, “Time to Turn” ensuring thousands of sunbathers didn’t burn.

O’Shea was inducted into the West Virginia Radio & TV Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2007.

In addition to radio programs, Jack emceed countless high school and alumni dances during the 1960s.

Kindred Communications was the last broadcast company that Jack would become involved with.

During the past two years, he hosted remote broadcasts for the benefit of the local animal shelter, as well as a car dealership.

Tuesday, March 23, Kindred Communications radio stations, WDGG 93.7 the Dawg, WCMI 92.7 & 98.5 the Planet, WMGA 97.9 the River, WXBW Big Buck Country 101.5, WRVC 94.1 FM & AM 930 and Cat Sports 93.3 FM & AM 1340, will become silent as a tribute to our friend, Jack.

Kindred President, Mike Kirtner stated, “I owe my career to Jack. It was him that got me into this world of broadcasting. I am forever indebted.”

No formal memorial services are planned due to COVID-19 restrictions.

