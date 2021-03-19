Advertisement

Raleigh County pharmacists sentenced to 11 years in fraud scheme

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Raleigh County pharmacist was sentenced Thursday to more than 11 years in federal prison for her role in a $2.5 million dollar fraud scheme.

Natalie P. Cochran, 40, of Daniels, is the owner of Technology Management Solutions (TMS) and Tactical Solutions Group (TSG) in Beckley.

She was also ordered to pay more than $2.5 million in restitution to the victims and serve a term of three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Cochran ran a Ponzi scheme and convinced at least 11 people to invest approximately $2.5 million in alleged government contracts.

One investor was convinced to send $511,920 through a wire transfer from North Carolina.

Document say Cochran never invested the money she received from victims, instead she put it into her personal and business bank accounts.

Cochran pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges on September 21, 2020.

