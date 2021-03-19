Advertisement

Rollin Smoke BBQ announces it will reopen

Rollin Smoke BBQ announced on Facebook that they will reopen on March 24th.
Rollin Smoke BBQ announced on Facebook that they will reopen on March 24th.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A popular barbeque restaurant that closed due to the pandemic last May has announced it will reopen soon.

Rollin Smoke BBQ announced on Facebook that they will reopen on March 24th.

The restaurant said they passed their final health inspection “with flying colors” Thursday morning.

Rollin Smoke BBQ has served the Charleston area for ten years. They will also sell propane with their reopening.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor said Friday that Taylor took his own...
Family of Texas Roadhouse founder/CEO Kent Taylor releases more information about his death
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Four arrested after hotel drug bust
Four arrested after hotel drug bust
One person has died in a fire.
Person killed in house fire
President Biden stumbles
President Biden stumbles boarding Air Force One

Latest News

Troopers say the man overturned several times before he was eventually ejected from the ATV.
Man dies in ATV crash
An off duty deputy, who was on his way home, reported the fire to dispatchers a little after...
Off-duty deputy pulls two people out of burning building in early morning fatal fire
386 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 386 new cases, zero new deaths
Fire destroys Charleston house
Fire destroys Charleston house
One person has died following a fire in Sissonville.
One person killed in house fire