Rollin Smoke BBQ announces it will reopen

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A popular barbeque restaurant that closed due to the pandemic last May has announced it will reopen soon.

Rollin Smoke BBQ announced on Facebook that they will reopen on March 24th.

The restaurant said they passed their final health inspection “with flying colors” Thursday morning.

Rollin Smoke BBQ has served the Charleston area for ten years. They will also sell propane with their reopening.

