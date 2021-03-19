The run ends for Glenwood

DAYTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Glenwood Tigers will not be playing for a state championship as they lost 58-53 in the Ohio Division IV semi-finals Friday afternoon. Columbus Grove won the game 58-53 after going on a 21-9 run in the 4th quarter.

Glenwood was led in scoring by Kyle Sexton who had 14 points while Devon Jones added 12. Columbus Grove’s Blake Reynolds led all scorers with 22 points as they advance to Sunday’s title game where they play Botkins.

The Tigers end the year with a 24-3 record and it was the first time the school advanced to the state tournament since 1960.

